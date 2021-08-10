Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Bartlett & Co. LLC

Bartlett & Co. LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 25,408 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company makes up about 1.2% of Bartlett & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $64,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diamant Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 3,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster Group Inc. lifted its position in Deere & Company by 2.4% in the first quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 58.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company stock traded up $7.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $376.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,175,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,727,003. The stock has a market cap of $117.48 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.05. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $188.43 and a 1 year high of $400.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $350.54.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $5.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.44 by $1.24. The company had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.27 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 33.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 17.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.43%.

In related news, Director Tami A. Erwin purchased 275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $359.61 per share, with a total value of $98,892.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John C. May II sold 39,336 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.07, for a total value of $14,124,377.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,348,217.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $389.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $359.23.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.