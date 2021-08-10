Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) Issues Earnings Results

Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ DSGN traded up $0.98 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.81. 127,722 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,389. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.92. Design Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $14.39 and a 52-week high of $50.50.

DSGN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Design Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Design Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Design Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Design Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company.

Design Therapeutics Company Profile

Design Therapeutics, Inc develops therapies for the treatment of degenerative disorders caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company engages in the development of a program for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia and degenerative diseases such as Fragile X syndrome and myotonic dystrophy.

