Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) Issues Earnings Results

Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ DSGN traded up $0.98 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.81. 127,722 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,389. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.92. Design Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $14.39 and a 52-week high of $50.50.

DSGN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Design Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Design Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Design Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Design Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company.

Design Therapeutics, Inc develops therapies for the treatment of degenerative disorders caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company engages in the development of a program for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia and degenerative diseases such as Fragile X syndrome and myotonic dystrophy.

