Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) Price Target to $410.00

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) had its target price upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $360.00 to $410.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Abiomed from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $345.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Abiomed from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Abiomed from $355.00 to $335.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $360.00.

Get Abiomed alerts:

Abiomed stock opened at $346.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $317.27. Abiomed has a 52 week low of $242.73 and a 52 week high of $387.40.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.35. Abiomed had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 16.51%. On average, research analysts forecast that Abiomed will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Abiomed news, CEO Michael R. Minogue sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.35, for a total transaction of $8,133,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 236,635 shares in the company, valued at $76,989,197.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Abiomed during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Abiomed during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abiomed during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Abiomed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abiomed during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

Abiomed Company Profile

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

Featured Story: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Abiomed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abiomed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.