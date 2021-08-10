Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) Price Target to GBX 116

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) had its target price lifted by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 113 ($1.48) to GBX 116 ($1.52) in a research report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.34% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.96) price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 259 ($3.38).

Shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock traded down GBX 3.34 ($0.04) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 109.08 ($1.43). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,179,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,813,907. The stock has a market capitalization of £9.13 billion and a PE ratio of -2.06. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 52 week low of GBX 34.59 ($0.45) and a 52 week high of GBX 137.45 ($1.80). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 103.38.

In related news, insider Lee Hsien Yang acquired 915 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 107 ($1.40) per share, for a total transaction of £979.05 ($1,279.14). Also, insider Panos Kakoullis bought 11,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 98 ($1.28) per share, for a total transaction of £11,301.36 ($14,765.30).

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

