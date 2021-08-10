Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises TMX Group (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) Price Target to $158.00

TMX Group (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) had its price target lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $150.00 to $158.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TMXXF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank increased their price objective on TMX Group from C$151.00 to C$155.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. CIBC lowered their price objective on TMX Group from C$145.00 to C$140.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on TMX Group in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on TMX Group from C$146.00 to C$147.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on TMX Group from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $154.00.

Shares of TMXXF stock opened at $112.53 on Friday. TMX Group has a 52-week low of $79.40 and a 52-week high of $116.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.40.

TMX Group Ltd. operates cash and derivative markets for multiple asset classes including equities, fixed income and energy. The firm provides clearing facilities, data products and other services to the international financial community. It operates through four segments: Capital Formation; Equities and Fixed Income Trading and Clearing; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Global Solutions, Insights and Analytics.

