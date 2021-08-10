Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “€22.00” Price Target for ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €22.00 ($25.88) target price on ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays set a €18.50 ($21.76) price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €23.40 ($27.53) price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Warburg Research set a €23.00 ($27.06) price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a €10.60 ($12.47) price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €18.00 ($21.18) price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €20.07 ($23.61).

Shares of PSM opened at €15.59 ($18.34) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €16.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.95, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.15. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a 12 month low of €9.19 ($10.81) and a 12 month high of €19.00 ($22.35).

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Seven.One Entertainment Group, ParshipMeet Group, NuCom Group, and Red Arrow Studios. The Seven.One Entertainment Group segment operates free TV stations and digital paltforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

