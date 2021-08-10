Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “€32.00” Price Target for Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Warburg Research set a €43.00 ($50.59) target price on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €58.00 ($68.24) price target on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €40.40 ($47.53).

Get Dürr Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

ETR DUE opened at €41.48 ($48.80) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion and a PE ratio of 146.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.38, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €35.00. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of €23.72 ($27.91) and a 1 year high of €42.00 ($49.41).

DÃ¼rr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and modernizes paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

See Also: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Dürr Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.