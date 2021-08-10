Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) Hits New 12-Month High at $7.02

Dexterra Group Inc. (TSE:DXT) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$7.02 and last traded at C$6.88, with a volume of 14286 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$6.66.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DXT shares. Raymond James raised shares of Dexterra Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$6.50 to C$8.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. ATB Capital boosted their price target on Dexterra Group from C$8.25 to C$8.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Dexterra Group from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$7.88.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$6.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.05, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of C$454.18 million and a PE ratio of 5.91.

Dexterra Group Inc provides a range of products and services to end markets in Canada. It operates through three segments: Modular Solutions, Facilities Management, and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services. The Modular Solutions segment integrates design concepts with off-site manufacturing processes to produce building solutions for social and affordable housing, commercial, residential, and industrial clients.

