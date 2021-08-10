Dfyn Network Hits Market Cap of $25.57 Million (DFYN)

Dfyn Network (CURRENCY:DFYN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. In the last seven days, Dfyn Network has traded down 4.7% against the dollar. One Dfyn Network coin can now be purchased for about $1.27 or 0.00002810 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dfyn Network has a total market cap of $25.57 million and approximately $4.56 million worth of Dfyn Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002219 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001827 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.50 or 0.00045481 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.23 or 0.00162425 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.10 or 0.00146622 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,023.13 or 0.99868298 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002758 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $369.30 or 0.00819173 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Dfyn Network

Dfyn Network’s total supply is 249,599,675 coins and its circulating supply is 20,186,046 coins. Dfyn Network’s official Twitter account is @_DFyn

