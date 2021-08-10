Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Position Trimmed by Copeland Capital Management LLC

Copeland Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 13.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 440,767 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 67,688 shares during the quarter. Diamondback Energy comprises 1.5% of Copeland Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $41,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blackstone Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the first quarter worth about $784,588,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 357.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,582,126 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $189,760,000 after buying an additional 2,017,460 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,550,359 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $848,835,000 after buying an additional 1,849,404 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 44.8% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,796,970 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $279,066,000 after buying an additional 1,174,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Diamondback Energy during the first quarter valued at about $58,712,000. 82.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FANG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank raised shares of Diamondback Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.84.

Shares of FANG stock traded up $1.41 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,743,968. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $23.63 and a one year high of $102.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $85.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 30.34% and a positive return on equity of 9.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 295.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 9.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 52.63%.

In other Diamondback Energy news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.78, for a total transaction of $98,758.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,920,362.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total transaction of $447,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,985 shares in the company, valued at $5,637,157.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,100 shares of company stock worth $2,246,258 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

