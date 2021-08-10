Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) CEO Douglas Fambrough Purchases 5,000 Shares

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) CEO Douglas Fambrough acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.10 per share, with a total value of $110,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:DRNA traded down $1.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.19. The stock had a trading volume of 2,116,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 825,316. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.87 and a beta of 1.07. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.50 and a fifty-two week high of $40.14.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($1.04). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 67.58% and a negative return on equity of 82.91%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DRNA shares. Cowen downgraded shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Chardan Capital reduced their target price on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Truist downgraded shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $377,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 23,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,875,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,469,000. Institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

About Dicerna Pharmaceuticals

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and commercializing medicines that are designed to leverage ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi) to selectively silence genes that cause or contribute to disease. The firm uses its proprietary GalXC RNAi technology platform to build a pipeline in these therapeutic areas.

