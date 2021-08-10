Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) Given New $38.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) had its price target lowered by HC Wainwright from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research note released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities cut Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday. Cowen cut Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $47.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and set a $49.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Truist cut Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.67.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $23.83 on Friday. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $16.50 and a one year high of $40.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -14.89 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.10.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($1.04). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 82.91% and a negative net margin of 67.58%. Equities analysts expect that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Bob D. Brown sold 8,312 shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $257,090.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $922,610.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Regina M. Paglia sold 1,000 shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $38,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,269 shares in the company, valued at $48,222. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 133,742 shares of company stock worth $4,841,421. 10.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DRNA. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 519,507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,445,000 after acquiring an additional 10,269 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 411,792 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,072,000 after acquiring an additional 6,999 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 799,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,610,000 after acquiring an additional 206,171 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 124.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 17,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TrimTabs Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $441,000. 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and commercializing medicines that are designed to leverage ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi) to selectively silence genes that cause or contribute to disease. The firm uses its proprietary GalXC RNAi technology platform to build a pipeline in these therapeutic areas.

