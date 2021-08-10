Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The software maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $212.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.26 million. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 59.51% and a net margin of 17.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 260.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. Digital Turbine updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.380-$0.380 EPS and its Q2 guidance to $0.38 EPS.

APPS stock traded down $2.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.23. The company had a trading volume of 218,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,406,228. The stock has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.12, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.38. Digital Turbine has a 1-year low of $20.60 and a 1-year high of $102.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.64.

In related news, CTO Christine Collins sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $2,800,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,800,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on APPS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Digital Turbine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Digital Turbine from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group raised their price target on Digital Turbine from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.93.

Digital Turbine Company Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, publishers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and other third parties. Its application media software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

