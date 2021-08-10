DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Price Target Raised to $60.00

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on DOCN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an overweight rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a hold rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $64.70.

Shares of DOCN opened at $53.34 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.43. DigitalOcean has a 1 year low of $35.35 and a 1 year high of $63.48.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.08). Sell-side analysts expect that DigitalOcean will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOCN. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in DigitalOcean during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in DigitalOcean during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in DigitalOcean during the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in DigitalOcean by 140.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in DigitalOcean during the 2nd quarter worth about $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.00% of the company’s stock.

DigitalOcean Company Profile

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

