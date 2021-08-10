Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys Shares of 47,310 X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 47,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.27% of X4 Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $4,948,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 63.5% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 8,252 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 258,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 17.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 6,899 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised X4 Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (up from $23.00) on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

In other news, CFO Adam S. Mostafa sold 5,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.84, for a total transaction of $42,469.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,011,375.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Paula Ragan sold 13,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total value of $77,729.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 37,655 shares of company stock valued at $260,332 over the last three months. 3.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

XFOR opened at $6.10 on Tuesday. X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.21 and a 12 month high of $10.70. The firm has a market cap of $151.60 million, a PE ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 8.18 and a quick ratio of 8.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.90.

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.02 EPS for the current year.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rear diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavorixafor, an oral small molecule antagonist of chemokine receptor CXCR4, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome; Phase Ib clinical trial to treat severe congenital neutropenia and WaldenstrÃ¶m macroglobulinemia; and Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

