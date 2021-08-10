Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys Shares of 6,236 Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 1,108.7% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $74,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $122,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Relay Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:RLAY opened at $33.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.23. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.44 and a 12 month high of $64.37.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Relay Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Relay Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Relay Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.43.

In other Relay Therapeutics news, SVP Thomas Catinazzo sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $787,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,342,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 42,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total value of $1,425,667.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 119,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,032,551.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,242 shares of company stock worth $2,440,668 over the last three months. 4.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Relay Therapeutics Company Profile

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors; RLY-4008, an oral small molecule selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors having oncogenic FGFR2 alterations; and RLY-PI3K1047, a lead compound that targets cancer-associated mutant variants of phosphoinositide 3-kinase alpha.

Featured Story: What is total return in investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Relay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.