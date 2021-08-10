Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $318,000 Stake in ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEY)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEY) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 122,236 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,011 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.99% of ADDvantage Technologies Group worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group by 189.7% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 39,595 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 25,927 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group during the first quarter valued at about $64,000. 4.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AEY opened at $2.36 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.05. ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $4.24.

ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.67 million for the quarter. ADDvantage Technologies Group had a negative net margin of 12.02% and a negative return on equity of 46.14%.

ADDvantage Technologies Group Profile

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc engages in the provision of line of electronics and hardware for the cable television and telecommunications industries. It also offer repair services to cable operators. The company operates through the following segments: Wireless Infrastructure Services and Telecommunications.

