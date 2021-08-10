Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Stock Position in MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) by 20.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,896 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,695 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in MEI Pharma were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in MEI Pharma by 48.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 6,473 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in MEI Pharma by 64.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 9,745 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in MEI Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of MEI Pharma in the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of MEI Pharma in the 1st quarter worth about $137,000. 69.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MEI Pharma alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MEIP. Zacks Investment Research raised MEI Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of MEI Pharma in a research report on Sunday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.17.

NASDAQ MEIP opened at $2.75 on Tuesday. MEI Pharma, Inc. has a one year low of $2.29 and a one year high of $4.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.91. The company has a market cap of $309.63 million, a P/E ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 1.51.

MEI Pharma Company Profile

MEI Pharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma, as well as in Phase Ib multi-arm trial to treat B-cell malignancies; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP).

Receive News & Ratings for MEI Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEI Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.