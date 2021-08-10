Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases New Shares in Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 48,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBX. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Unity Biotechnology by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,551,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,913,000 after buying an additional 700,500 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Unity Biotechnology by 698.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 90,734 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Unity Biotechnology by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 555,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,330,000 after buying an additional 86,848 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Unity Biotechnology by 216.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 44,743 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Unity Biotechnology during the 1st quarter valued at $186,000. Institutional investors own 37.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Unity Biotechnology alerts:

UBX opened at $3.82 on Tuesday. Unity Biotechnology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.72 and a 12-month high of $15.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.22. The company has a market cap of $209.55 million, a P/E ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 0.22.

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.09. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Unity Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on UBX. raised Unity Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 28th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Unity Biotechnology in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup raised Unity Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unity Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Unity Biotechnology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.88.

Unity Biotechnology Profile

Unity Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to slow, halt, or reverse diseases of aging. The company's lead drug candidate include UBX1325, which is Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of age-related diseases of the eye, including age-related macular degeneration, diabetic macular edema, and diabetic retinopathy.

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX).

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.