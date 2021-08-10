Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Given New $108.00 Price Target at Barclays

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) had its price target cut by Barclays from $115.00 to $108.00 in a research report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dine Brands Global from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $81.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Dine Brands Global has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $109.00.

Dine Brands Global stock opened at $73.88 on Friday. Dine Brands Global has a 12 month low of $49.37 and a 12 month high of $100.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.64. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 2.11.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $233.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.61 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 25.10% and a net margin of 7.83%. Dine Brands Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 112.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.87) EPS. Research analysts predict that Dine Brands Global will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.18, for a total value of $44,082.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $985,825.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DIN. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 0.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,837 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,156,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Dine Brands Global by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 726 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 23,717 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. 85.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment comprises of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.

