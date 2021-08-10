Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL) Shares Sold by Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC decreased its stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL) by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,997 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X were worth $892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 5.0% in the first quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 4,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 2.2% during the first quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 39.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPXL opened at $116.71 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.02. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X has a 12-month low of $45.93 and a 12-month high of $117.33.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares, formerly Direxion Daily Large Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

