DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT) Price Target Raised to $5.00 at National Bank Financial

DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT) had its target price boosted by National Bank Financial from $3.50 to $5.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions from $3.75 to $4.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, National Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a $4.30 price objective on shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. DIRTT Environmental Solutions has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.51.

NASDAQ:DRTT opened at $4.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The company has a market cap of $386.30 million, a PE ratio of -13.73 and a beta of 2.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.08. DIRTT Environmental Solutions has a 12 month low of $1.34 and a 12 month high of $4.95.

In other news, major shareholder Lp 22Nw purchased 25,593 shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.49 per share, for a total transaction of $89,319.57. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Charles R. Kraus sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.59, for a total transaction of $53,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 67,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,409.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 2,304,399 shares of company stock valued at $9,938,471 over the last quarter. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DRTT. Lapides Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in DIRTT Environmental Solutions in the first quarter worth $2,683,000. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new stake in DIRTT Environmental Solutions in the first quarter worth $1,249,000. Mak Capital One LLC lifted its stake in DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 4.1% in the first quarter. Mak Capital One LLC now owns 8,637,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,691,000 after purchasing an additional 336,600 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 9.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,678,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,725,000 after purchasing an additional 326,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its stake in DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 10.0% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 3,300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,197,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.11% of the company’s stock.

About DIRTT Environmental Solutions

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. designs, manufactures, and installs prefabricated interior solutions for use primarily in commercial spaces across various industries and businesses in the United States, Canada, internationally. Its ICE software interior construction technology provides integration and management, from design through engineering, manufacturing, and installation.

