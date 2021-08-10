DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. DISH Network had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 13.83%. DISH Network’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS.

DISH stock opened at $42.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 2.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.68. DISH Network has a fifty-two week low of $24.51 and a fifty-two week high of $47.05.

DISH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Redburn Partners started coverage on DISH Network in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.50 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on DISH Network from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist upped their price objective on DISH Network from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Moffett Nathanson upgraded DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on DISH Network in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. DISH Network presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.46.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

