Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Position Decreased by Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lowered its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,626,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,571,523,000 after acquiring an additional 51,976 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the first quarter valued at $1,029,084,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Dollar General by 2.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,838,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,534,000 after purchasing an additional 78,293 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,221,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,737,000 after purchasing an additional 627,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlueSpruce Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 2,828,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,201,000 after buying an additional 435,035 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Shares of DG opened at $236.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $173.50 and a 12-month high of $236.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $219.24.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 10.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is presently 15.82%.

DG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Dollar General from $226.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $207.00 price target (up previously from $206.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, May 10th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Dollar General currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.77.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

Featured Article: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.