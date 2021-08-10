Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. reduced its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Bank & Trust Co raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 15,492.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 150,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,457,000 after acquiring an additional 149,350 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 13,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after buying an additional 4,114 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Dollar General by 16.2% during the first quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 107,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,809,000 after acquiring an additional 14,997 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 13.3% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 48,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,460,000 after acquiring an additional 5,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Dollar General in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,897,000. 85.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DG shares. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, May 10th. raised their price target on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Dollar General from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Dollar General from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Dollar General from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Dollar General currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.77.

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $236.38 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $219.24. The firm has a market cap of $55.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.54. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $173.50 and a 12-month high of $236.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 7.96%. The business’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. Analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.82%.

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

