Donald L. Hagan LLC Buys 1,361 Shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Donald L. Hagan LLC grew its stake in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 8.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Donald L. Hagan LLC’s holdings in UGI were worth $821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in UGI by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,675,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $888,925,000 after purchasing an additional 957,452 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of UGI by 26.2% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 9,196,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $377,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906,904 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of UGI by 1.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,873,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $117,825,000 after acquiring an additional 50,958 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of UGI by 3.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,793,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $114,399,000 after acquiring an additional 98,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of UGI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,362,000. 78.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UGI traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.11. 9,143 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,002,369. The firm has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.49. UGI Co. has a 52-week low of $31.09 and a 52-week high of $48.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. UGI had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 12.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that UGI Co. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.345 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.69%.

In related news, CAO Laurie Bergman sold 8,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.74, for a total value of $403,884.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,561.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director M Shawn Bort sold 12,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total value of $593,895.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,262,085.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,529 shares of company stock worth $1,693,805 in the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 28th. Bank of America raised UGI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on UGI from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.5 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,800 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

