Donald L. Hagan LLC Has $1.97 Million Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Donald L. Hagan LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 12.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,575 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.2% of Donald L. Hagan LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Donald L. Hagan LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IVV. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,885,000. First Interstate Bank increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 203,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 3,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 18.3% in the first quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,165,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

IVV stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $444.70. 237,397 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,361,128. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $320.92 and a one year high of $444.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $432.08.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.