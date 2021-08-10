Donald L. Hagan LLC Has $587,000 Stock Holdings in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Donald L. Hagan LLC boosted its stake in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) by 6.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,418 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Donald L. Hagan LLC’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First American Financial by 72.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 451 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of First American Financial in the first quarter valued at $35,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of First American Financial in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First American Financial by 271.1% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of First American Financial by 448.8% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

FAF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of First American Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of First American Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First American Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of First American Financial in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.43.

FAF stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.18. The company had a trading volume of 10,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 755,707. The stock has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.20. First American Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $44.05 and a 12 month high of $68.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.21.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. First American Financial had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that First American Financial Co. will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 33.76%.

About First American Financial

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

