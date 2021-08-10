Donald L. Hagan LLC Increases Stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Donald L. Hagan LLC increased its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,633 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $1,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 260.7% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 725 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

BK stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 291,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,288,604. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1 year low of $32.65 and a 1 year high of $53.72. The stock has a market cap of $47.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 9.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 26th. This is a positive change from The Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 33.92%.

The Bank of New York Mellon announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, June 28th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to reacquire up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other The Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP Salla Francis J. La sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total transaction of $1,235,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,424,063.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BK. Argus raised shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $54.75 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, reduced their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.21.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

