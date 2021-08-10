Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Has $33.94 Million Stock Position in iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lessened its stake in shares of iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,260,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,185 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.89% of iHeartMedia worth $33,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 2,122.4% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,327,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222,786 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 368.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,735,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,655,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151,813 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,757,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635,582 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in iHeartMedia by 2,294.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,538,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP lifted its stake in iHeartMedia by 75.5% in the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 3,216,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383,291 shares in the last quarter. 63.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iHeartMedia alerts:

In other iHeartMedia news, CFO Michael B. Mcguinness sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total transaction of $449,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,243.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

IHRT traded up $0.86 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.76. 30,340 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,139,899. iHeartMedia, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.41 and a 1 year high of $28.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of -10.56 and a beta of 2.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.38.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of iHeartMedia from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of iHeartMedia from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Bank of America upgraded shares of iHeartMedia from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of iHeartMedia from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of iHeartMedia in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.67.

iHeartMedia Company Profile

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

Read More: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for iHeartMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iHeartMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.