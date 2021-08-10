Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Has $44.11 Million Stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 93,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,244 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $44,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ROP. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the first quarter worth $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the first quarter worth $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the first quarter worth $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 1,700.0% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on ROP shares. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $489.73 price target (down previously from $500.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price target on the stock. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $488.87 price objective (down previously from $490.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $484.96.

ROP traded down $3.05 on Tuesday, hitting $482.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,741. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $472.94. The stock has a market cap of $50.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.05. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $362.90 and a 12 month high of $499.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.09. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th were paid a $0.5625 dividend. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.66%.

In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.79, for a total value of $92,158.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,528,451.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.30, for a total transaction of $227,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,969,759.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

Featured Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.