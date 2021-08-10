Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Has $47.81 Million Stock Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC cut its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,217,122 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 246,999 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $47,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the first quarter worth $31,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 2,228.8% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,585 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 1,198.1% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,492 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 148.2% in the first quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 2,968 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the period. 48.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

F has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Ford Motor from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.82.

Shares of NYSE:F traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.83. The company had a trading volume of 838,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,454,023. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.56. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $6.41 and a fifty-two week high of $16.45. The company has a market cap of $55.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.16. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 24.26% and a net margin of 2.50%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $972,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 109,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,776,994.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total value of $219,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 153,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,245,836.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,414 shares of company stock valued at $1,745,775 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

