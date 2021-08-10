Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Has $79.39 Million Stake in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 912,969 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 28,260 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned 0.54% of GoDaddy worth $79,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 3.1% in the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in GoDaddy by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 22,803 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in GoDaddy by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in GoDaddy by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in GoDaddy by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 10,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. 83.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 2,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total value of $264,296.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,843,976.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $77,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,882 shares in the company, valued at $677,852. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,014 shares of company stock worth $352,963. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on GoDaddy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on GoDaddy in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush raised their price objective on GoDaddy from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered GoDaddy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.08.

Shares of NYSE GDDY traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.09. 21,609 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,244,628. GoDaddy Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.66 and a twelve month high of $93.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.11, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.24.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03). GoDaddy had a net margin of 5.43% and a negative return on equity of 277.41%. The firm had revenue of $931.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $920.26 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($4.06) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GoDaddy Profile

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

