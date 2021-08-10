Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Lowers Stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lowered its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 783,087 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 11,650 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $65,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 262.2% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 48,319 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,505,000 after buying an additional 34,979 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in EOG Resources by 13.7% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 309,615 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $22,456,000 after purchasing an additional 37,331 shares during the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank increased its position in EOG Resources by 5.7% in the first quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 76,401 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $5,541,000 after purchasing an additional 4,133 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 62.2% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 918,541 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $66,622,000 after buying an additional 352,277 shares during the period. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 3.0% during the second quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 113,212 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $9,446,000 after buying an additional 3,279 shares during the period. 83.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 8,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $740,435.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,385 shares in the company, valued at $1,562,725. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources stock traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $68.74. The stock had a trading volume of 584,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,493,810. The company has a market capitalization of $40.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.13. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.22 and a 52 week high of $87.99.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.19. EOG Resources had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 275.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (down from $85.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Johnson Rice lowered shares of EOG Resources from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of EOG Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.10.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

