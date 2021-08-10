Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Sells 250,150 Shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC reduced its stake in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,811,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250,150 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned 0.90% of Macy’s worth $53,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in Macy’s by 8.3% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 11,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Macy’s by 0.3% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 277,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,485,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its position in shares of Macy’s by 8.0% during the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 12,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Macy’s by 165.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp increased its position in shares of Macy’s by 4.0% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 35,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. 76.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Macy's alerts:

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Gennette sold 77,196 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total value of $1,464,408.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total transaction of $26,446.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,583.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 149,735 shares of company stock worth $2,841,310 in the last ninety days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on M. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Macy’s from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Macy’s from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Macy’s from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Macy’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Macy’s from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.29.

Shares of NYSE M traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 365,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,801,373. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.11. Macy’s, Inc. has a one year low of $5.57 and a one year high of $22.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.07.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.80. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Macy’s had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a positive return on equity of 2.78%. Macy’s’s revenue was up 56.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.03) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Macy’s, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

Further Reading: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding M? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M).

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.