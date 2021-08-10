DREP Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $27.62 Million (DREP)

DREP (CURRENCY:DREP) traded 21% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 10th. During the last week, DREP has traded down 31.3% against the U.S. dollar. DREP has a total market cap of $6.74 billion and $27.62 million worth of DREP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DREP coin can now be bought for about $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002199 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.95 or 0.00054868 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002501 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00015244 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002199 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $389.18 or 0.00855899 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.27 or 0.00108361 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.03 or 0.00041844 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000314 BTC.

DREP Coin Profile

DREP is a coin. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2019. DREP’s total supply is 3,431,350,063 coins. DREP’s official message board is medium.com/drep-family . DREP’s official website is www.drep.org . The Reddit community for DREP is /r/DREP-FOUNDATION and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DREP’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “

Buying and Selling DREP

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DREP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DREP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DREP using one of the exchanges listed above.

