Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) Issues Earnings Results

Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) announced its earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Drive Shack stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.85. 42,742 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,757,035. The company has a market capitalization of $262.40 million, a PE ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.02. Drive Shack has a 52 week low of $1.07 and a 52 week high of $4.02.

Separately, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Drive Shack in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.65.

Drive Shack Inc owns and operates golf-related leisure and entertainment venue business. It operates through Entertainment Golf Venues and Traditional Golf Properties segments. The Entertainment Golf Venues segment operates entertainment golf venues in Raleigh, North Carolina; Richmond, Virginia; and Orlando and West Palm Beach, Florida.

