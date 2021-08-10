DubaiCoin Trading 1,027.6% Higher Over Last Week (DBIX)

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded 1,078.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 10th. DubaiCoin has a market cap of $5.12 million and approximately $552,181.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DubaiCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, DubaiCoin has traded 1,027.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.59 or 0.00038470 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.63 or 0.00023257 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002244 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00008517 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000460 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002831 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002089 BTC.

DubaiCoin Coin Profile

DubaiCoin (CRYPTO:DBIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DubaiCoin’s official website is www.arabianchain.org . DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DBIX is an advanced version of DubaiCoin with improved security and greater efficiency to support money transfers and global payments, along with fueling the Arabian Chain platform. It's a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Dagger-Hashimoto algorithm. “

Buying and Selling DubaiCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DubaiCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DubaiCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

