Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Cut to “Hold” at Vertical Research

Vertical Research cut shares of Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on DUK. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Argus upgraded Duke Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Duke Energy from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Duke Energy from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $103.50.

NYSE DUK opened at $106.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $81.65 billion, a PE ratio of 27.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $102.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Duke Energy has a 52 week low of $78.95 and a 52 week high of $108.06.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 12.28%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Duke Energy will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.985 dividend. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.39%.

In other news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $701,260.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,666,584.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 15,465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,623,825.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,032 shares in the company, valued at $3,678,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,693 shares of company stock worth $2,854,017. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 166.0% during the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 85.3% during the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 79.9% during the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

