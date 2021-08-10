DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.240-$4.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.760. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.45 billion-$16.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.88 billion.DuPont de Nemours also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $1.110-$1.130 EPS.

NYSE:DD traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $76.65. 21,525 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,805,299. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.99. DuPont de Nemours has a 52-week low of $53.49 and a 52-week high of $87.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.10. The stock has a market cap of $40.09 billion, a PE ratio of 7.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.51.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.12. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 32.59% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DD. Argus increased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DuPont de Nemours from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an equal weight rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $87.71.

In other DuPont de Nemours news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam acquired 5,000 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.94 per share, with a total value of $379,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jon D. Kemp sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total value of $295,330.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials, ingredients, and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Electronics & Imaging segment supplies materials to manufacture photovoltaics and solar cells; materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

Featured Article: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.