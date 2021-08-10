Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dyne Therapeutics Inc. is a muscle disease company focused on advancing innovative life-transforming therapeutics for patients with genetically driven diseases. The company’s proprietary platform includes FORCE(TM). Dyne Therapeutics Inc. is based in WALTHAM, Mass. “

Get Dyne Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock traded down $0.79 on Tuesday, hitting $17.63. The stock had a trading volume of 241,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,712. Dyne Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $13.50 and a 52-week high of $32.31. The firm has a market cap of $902.76 million and a PE ratio of -4.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.01.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.03). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dyne Therapeutics will post -2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 75.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 97.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 72.0% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Dyne Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Dyne Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. Institutional investors own 59.21% of the company’s stock.

About Dyne Therapeutics

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

Read More: Coverage Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dyne Therapeutics (DYN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dyne Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dyne Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.