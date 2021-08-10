Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (EBMT) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 12th

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share by the bank on Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Eagle Bancorp Montana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Eagle Bancorp Montana has increased its dividend by 13.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a payout ratio of 19.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Eagle Bancorp Montana to earn $2.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.7%.

Get Eagle Bancorp Montana alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ EBMT opened at $22.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $150.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.89. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a 1-year low of $16.55 and a 1-year high of $26.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.18.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.37). Eagle Bancorp Montana had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 19.34%. On average, research analysts predict that Eagle Bancorp Montana will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

Further Reading: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bancorp Montana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bancorp Montana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.