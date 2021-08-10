Eagle Health Investments LP Acquires New Position in Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL)

Eagle Health Investments LP acquired a new stake in Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,624,000. Lyell Immunopharma comprises 0.6% of Eagle Health Investments LP’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

LYEL stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.99. 3,982 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 438,832. Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.11 and a 52-week high of $18.90.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Lyell Immunopharma in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Lyell Immunopharma in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Lyell Immunopharma in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Lyell Immunopharma in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company.

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a T cell reprogramming company, engages in developing T cell therapies for patients with solid tumors. The company develops therapies using technology platforms, such as Gen-R, an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technology to overcome T cell exhaustion; and Epi-R, an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technology to generate population of T cells with durable stemness.

