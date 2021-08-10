Eagle Health Investments LP Has $10.83 Million Holdings in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Eagle Health Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,053 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,600 shares during the quarter. Inspire Medical Systems comprises approximately 3.7% of Eagle Health Investments LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Eagle Health Investments LP owned about 0.21% of Inspire Medical Systems worth $10,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 45,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,406,000 after buying an additional 4,794 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 293,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,696,000 after buying an additional 42,232 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 76.0% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 31,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,452,000 after buying an additional 3,545 shares during the period. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 204,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,265,000 after buying an additional 13,645 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Inspire Medical Systems alerts:

NYSE INSP traded down $17.42 on Tuesday, hitting $189.80. 8,694 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,272. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 10.25 and a quick ratio of 9.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.61. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.15 and a 52 week high of $252.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.04 and a beta of 1.64.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.13. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 26.93% and a negative return on equity of 20.93%. The firm had revenue of $52.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.90 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INSP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.40.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and Europe. It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

Featured Article: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.