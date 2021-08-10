Eagle Health Investments LP Has $21.13 Million Stock Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Eagle Health Investments LP grew its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,721 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the quarter. Humana comprises 7.2% of Eagle Health Investments LP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Eagle Health Investments LP’s holdings in Humana were worth $21,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Humana by 164.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 176,550 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $74,018,000 after buying an additional 449,846 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Humana by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,352,180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,178,651,000 after buying an additional 385,141 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Humana by 44.4% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,124,913 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $471,620,000 after buying an additional 346,110 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in Humana by 42.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 810,674 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $339,906,000 after buying an additional 242,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Humana during the first quarter worth $91,980,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Humana alerts:

HUM has been the subject of several recent research reports. upped their price target on Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Humana from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Humana from $462.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Humana in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $472.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Humana currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $480.65.

HUM traded up $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $416.89. 13,827 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 948,562. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $440.70. The stock has a market cap of $53.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. Humana Inc. has a 12-month low of $370.22 and a 12-month high of $475.44.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.86 by $0.03. Humana had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 3.09%. Equities analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 21.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

Read More: Diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.