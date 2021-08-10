Eagle Ridge Investment Management Acquires 845 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management increased its holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,088 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Hologic makes up 1.4% of Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Eagle Ridge Investment Management owned 0.07% of Hologic worth $12,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ledyard National Bank lifted its position in Hologic by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 9,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Hologic by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 16,576 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hologic by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,086 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Hologic by 2.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,682 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hologic by 1.7% during the first quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 10,988 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Hologic alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HOLX. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Hologic in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. dropped their price target on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hologic from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.50.

Shares of HOLX traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.00. 30,307 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,249,845. Hologic, Inc. has a one year low of $56.81 and a one year high of $85.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.16.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.21. Hologic had a net margin of 35.98% and a return on equity of 67.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.