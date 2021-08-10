Eagle Ridge Investment Management Has $17.20 Million Position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management lowered its holdings in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 326,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,587 shares during the period. Sanofi comprises 2.0% of Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $17,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SNY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Sanofi by 45.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,384,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,865,000 after buying an additional 1,376,204 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,098,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,956 shares in the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the 1st quarter valued at $49,356,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the 1st quarter valued at $43,921,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,411,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,821,000 after purchasing an additional 353,665 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Sanofi news, major shareholder Sanofi acquired 66,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,005.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Sanofi stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.90. 23,919 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,896,577. The company has a market capitalization of $128.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.57. Sanofi has a 1-year low of $44.76 and a 1-year high of $54.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. Sanofi had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 16.02%. The business had revenue of $10.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.29 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Sanofi will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

SNY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday, April 30th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Sanofi from $703.00 to $729.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $391.00.

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

