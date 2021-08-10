Eagle Ridge Investment Management Purchases 1,738 Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,546 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,738 shares during the quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $11,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Amdocs by 873.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Amdocs during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Amdocs by 112.2% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Amdocs during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Amdocs by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 668 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. 78.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amdocs stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 784,946. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Amdocs Limited has a 52-week low of $54.68 and a 52-week high of $82.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.78.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.17. Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 16.44%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Amdocs Limited will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.37%.

Separately, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Amdocs from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, cable and satellite, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support and operations, such as end-to-end systems integration, managed, testing, cloud, digital business operations, and consulting services that addresses service providers business imperatives, including consumer experience and monetization, media and digital services, enterprise and connected society, open cloud networks, new domains and disruptions, and services and hybrid operations.

