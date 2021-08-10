Eagle Ridge Investment Management Raises Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,519 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 755 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eukles Asset Management boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% in the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 50,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,217,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.6% in the second quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 3,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.5% in the second quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 25,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Essex Savings Bank boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.5% in the second quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 11,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ VCSH traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $82.50. The stock had a trading volume of 44,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,058,175. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.72. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $82.11 and a 52-week high of $83.47.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a $0.108 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

