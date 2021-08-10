Eagle Ridge Investment Management Reduces Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management lowered its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,726 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,818 shares during the quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in Oracle were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. DeDora Capital Inc. grew its position in Oracle by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 9,174 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP grew its position in Oracle by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 6,301 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in Oracle by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 3,266 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in Oracle by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its position in Oracle by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,249 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.33, for a total value of $108,262,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,140,132,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,166,434,857.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 35,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total transaction of $3,075,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,303,105.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,910,000 shares of company stock worth $227,041,800. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

ORCL traded down $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 192,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,281,395. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.02. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $53.66 and a 1 year high of $91.20. The company has a market capitalization of $250.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.80.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. Oracle had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 146.83%. The business had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ORCL. raised their target price on Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Cowen raised their target price on Oracle from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Oracle from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Oracle from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Oracle from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oracle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.38.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

